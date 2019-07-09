Texas law enforcement to receive more federal funding for work along the southern border

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo illegally to surrender to the American authorities, on the US – Mexico border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/ Photo/Christian Torres)

Austin (KXAN) — Tuesday morning, the office of Texas governor Greg Abbott announced $15 million in federal grants will be used to support state law enforcement along the border.

The money stems from $30 million approved by the U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to equip law enforcement with “resources they need to confront the complex and dynamic challenges that exist along the Texas border.”

“The state of Texas is committed to utilizing these resources,” said Governor Abbott, while adding that he’s grateful for the partnership Texas has with DHS.

“These grants will provide much-needed support for the men and women of law enforcement who are working to combat the crisis at our southern border,” Abbott said.

50 agencies in Texas will receive money, dispersed through Border Patrol sectors; specifically a long list of county law enforcement could benefit: Bee, Calhoun, Cameron, Dimmit, Duval, El Paso, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Kinney, Kleberg, Nueces, Presidio, Refugio, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Willacy, and Zapata.

Last year DHS/ FEMA allocated more than $30 million to Texas, $10 million more than Texas received the year before.

Back in June, the governor, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, announced 1,000 more Texas national guard troops will be sent to the border to help 1,000 troops already there. These Texas National Guard troops will help U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at ports of entry and act as security at detention facilities in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.

Then, Abbott said, “This effort is focused at reducing the humanitarian crisis at our border — on increasing border protection and security for our communities, and on expediting trade between the United States and Mexico.”

He laid the importance of the effort by saying more than 45,000 people from 52 different countries were apprehended for illegally crossing the border into Texas over three weeks.

Health and safety concerns of people detained at CBP facilities make national headlines daily. Other Texas politicians visited those facilities and called the situation “a mess and a failure of our system” and “a stain on all of our reputations.”

