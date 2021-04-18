Texas heads to regional final of the NCAA volleyball tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is one win away from the Final Four, thanks to an exciting four set victory in the regional semifinal over Penn State.

After the teams split the first two sets, the Longhorns were able to eek out a third set in which Texas faced set point 26-25. They were able to rally and win 30-28.

Texas took the fourth set in less dramatic fashion, winning 25-17, and taking the match three sets to one.

Even though Penn State was a 13-seed in the tournament, Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott knew it would be a tougher match on paper.

“Anytime you play a Russ Rose team, you’re going to get a battle,” Elliott said. “Our draw was going to be extremely tough and our team battled.”

Sophomore Skylar Fields credits the team’s ability to persevere, something they’ve had to do all season, for battling back when the Nittany Lions had set point in the .

“I think that we did a good job trusting in each other and I think that’s why we were able to score those two points,” Fields said. “You know, it is an emotional high but I think we just need to stay focused.”

There will be a quick turnaround for Texas, they’ll face Nebraska in the regional final tomorrow at 1pm.

“I think we just need to create our own legacy and focusing on Texas volleyball and that we’ll be able to do everything that we can do,” Fields added.

Monday’s match will be the 25th appearance for Texas in the regional final in the history of the program.