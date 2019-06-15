Texas Democrat reaches across the aisle to find border solution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As Democrats and Republicans battle over how to deal with the flow of migrants seeking asylum at the border, one Texas Democrat is trying to end the deadlock.

Henry Cuellar is going where few lawmakers have gone to tackle immigration: the other side of the aisle.

Cuellar has teamed up with two Texas Republicans on bills he says will solve many of the problems at our southern border. Last month he crossed the Capitol to work on The Humane Act with Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn.

Their bill would increase the number of immigration judges, speeding up the process of determining who can stay in the country.

Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd also turned to Cuellar when Democrats shut down his own immigration bill this week.

Cuellar says lawmakers need to follow his lead, put party politics aside and focus on solutions.