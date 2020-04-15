Texas colleges receive $84M in coronavirus support

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced the federal grants on Tuesday, rallying support for students facing uncertainty.

Part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, at least 50% of each grant goes to supporting students with emergency financial needs. The rest will help colleges cover expenses related to campus closures.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn.

“In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

Here is a breakdown of the funding:

Student funding numbers for Texas colleges (KXAN)

Out of the $14 billion available, Texas schools received more than $1 billion in funding. Senator Cornyn has additional resources for Texans during the COVID-19 pandemic here.