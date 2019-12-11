Texas Children’s Hospital closes deal on two plots of land in the Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Children’s Hospital closed a deal Tuesday securing the purchase of two plots of land in the Austin area, according to a press release from the organization.

The two plots of land are at Presidio north of the city and Estancia in the south.

The Presidio location will be at North Lake Creek Parkway and State Highway 45. The Estancia location will be at Puryear Road and South Interstate Highway 35.

Aerial view of plot of land at Presidio in north Austin. (Photo courtesy Texas Children’s Hospital)

Aerial view of plot of land at Estancia in south Austin. (Photo courtesy Texas Children’s Hospital)

“We know Austin continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, and our goal is to help supplement and add value to the great health care options already available to Austin-area families,” said Michelle Riley-Brown, executive vice president at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The organization opened its first health care location in Austin, Texas Children’s Urgent Care Westgate, in March 2018. Currently, Texas Children’s Pediatrics has five practices in Austin providing full-service care for children. The organization has 62 employees and 23 physicians already working in Austin.

The Texas Children’s Hospital has not released any details yet on what the newly acquired plots of land will be used for.