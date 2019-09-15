Texas A&M Vet team deploys to Rio Grand Valley to assist 270 dogs found in warehouse

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KXAN) — Through a request by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) was deployed Thursday to offer shelter and medical assistance to over 270 animals seized in a South Texas warehouse.

Earlier this week a Cameron County Public Health Animal Control officer and a Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputy were sent to investigate the sound of loud barking. This is when they discovered the warehouse in Los Fresnos containing 270 dogs and one cat.

“Cameron County is doing an incredible job of getting the resources in that they need to get these animals to a healthy state, and their goal is to adopt them into the community, so our team will be working to ensure all of the dogs are happy and healthy and ready to join a new family,” said Dr. Wesley Bissett, associate professor and VET director.

The VET team is anticipating a seven-day deployment in which time they will support the Cameron County Animal Shelter in managing the large volume of new animals.

“It’s a neat thing to be a part of. The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences are committed to serving the needs of Texas,” said Bissett. “While each deployment is unique in its own way, this request demonstrates how the VET has built the capacity to respond to disasters from the Texas Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley and from El Paso to the Gulf Coast.”

