Tesla can now sell electricity to Texans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved an application from Tesla Energy Ventures, LLC, to be able to provide retail electricity “throughout the area served by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT),” according to the application.

The company first filed it’s application on August 16. In it, the company says it will target current Tesla customers through its mobile app and Tesla’s website.

“In addition to the Tesla mobile application and Tesla website, the applicant’s existing Tesla Energy Customer Support organization will be trained to provide support and guidance to customers in customer acquisition efforts,” the application reads.

Some of Tesla’s energy technology is already being used in Austin.

Earlier this summer, the company partnered with two others — Dacra and Brookfield Residential — to build solar-powered homes in southeast Austin’s Easton Park, featuring Tesla solar roofs, Powerwall systems, and electric car charging stations.

“This world-class solar technology will produce sufficient energy to power the average home, reduce demand on local energy grids, and provide back-up power with Tesla Powerwall in the event of an outage,” the website reads.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more on what this approval might look like for Texas customers, on KXAN News at 9 p.m.