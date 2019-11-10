Teens injured after driver crashes into in southwest Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three teens were injured after a driver crashed into a house in southwest Austin on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash a little after midnight after the driver crashed into a house on Travis County Circle. The house is near Barton Creek Wilderness Park.

Austin Police Department officers said one person was home at the time of the crash, but was not injured.

The patients were extracted from the vehicle and transported to South Austin Medical Center.

EMS said one patient had serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The other two were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating if alcohol was involved in the crash.