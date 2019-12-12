Teenager taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on SH 71, expect closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that State Highway 71 is closed in both directions between Thomas Springs Road/Old Bee Cave Road and Southwest Parkway due to a three-vehicle collision with a rollover.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a teenage boy was transported to St. David’s South Austin with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS says the scene has been cleared, with additional patients refusing treatment. Drivers should expect delays into rush hour.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.