Teen hospitalized after shooting in South Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting in South Austin, police say.

Austin Police responded to a call at 3:23 p.m. at the 1700 block of Terri Road. The 911 caller reported that a “person in a grey car shot someone,” police say.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a teenager who had been shot in the upper left arm. The teen was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, APD said.

At last check, APD said a suspect in this shooting hasn’t been located but there is not an active search happening presently. APD also told KXAN they are talking with witnesses to learn more. At this point, they said, it is unclear what prompted the shooting.

