Editors note: The video above aired on Sept. 21, 2022.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A teen who pled guilty to running over a man in a wheelchair in Sept. 2022 will get out of jail in just under 60 days, according to court paperwork.

Pablo Avila-Banagas, who was 17 at the time, pled guilty on July 11 to a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Court paperwork showed Judge David Crain sentenced Avila-Banagas on July 11 to 364 days in Travis County jail along with credit for 305 days for time served.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a call Sept. 3 after a pedestrian, later identified as Rogelio De Luna, was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot in the 9200 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

On Sept. 21, Austin police officers and Cops for Charities purchased and donated a new electric wheelchair for De Luna.