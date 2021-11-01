Team Kristen: Donate here to the Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorologists Kristen Currie and David Yeomans are going head-to-head in a “Friendsgiving Challenge” to see who can raise the most money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

If you’re joining Team Kristen, use the button below to donate to the cause. If you’d rather be on Team David, click here instead.

Kristen has this message to share with her teammates: “Thanksgiving — the holiday known for good company, big appetites & selfless giving. So before we dive in on the pumpkin pie, let’s do our part to give to others in need this season. We’re asking y’all to open your hearts & donate to the Central Texas Food Bank today. Join us in making sure everyone in our community has a meal to look forward to this Thanksgiving. (And one more thing — we know David Yeomans is good at chasin’ hurricanes… let’s see if he’s good at chasin’ #TeamKristen to the top of the fundraising competition 😉)

The competition begins Nov. 1 and ends Nov. 24 when we find which team wins — but, really, it’s Central Texas that’s the true winner.

All donations go to the Central Texas Food Bank, which serves 75,000 people every week in 21 counties in Central Texas.

Make sure you’re following Kristen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for periodic updates throughout the month.