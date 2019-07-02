T-Hanks for responding: Tom Hanks writes postcard to Texas third grade class

LEVELLAND, TEXAS (KXAN) — West of Lubbock in the town of Levelland, a third-grade class wrote a letter to the Toy Story and Polar Express actor, Tom Hanks, asking for his help.

In April, the students of Vicky Huber’s class at Capitol Elementary fell in love with the children’s book, “Two Bad Ants”.

They loved the story so much that they thought it would be a hit movie. They thought of no better person to seek help from than Hanks himself, KLBK in Lubbock reports.

“We read the story, and they loved it, and I love it. I said, you know what be so wonderful if they would make this into a movie and they’re like ‘yeah!’” Huber told KLBK.

So, the students got to work and wrote a letter to the actor and sent it to Hollywood.

Then in May, Huber received a postcard in the mail addressed from California.

“I looked at it and I go, California? I don’t even know anybody from California and all of the sudden I thought, ‘oh my gosh,’ and I opened it and I was like, ‘Oh he did! He did it! He wrote back to these kids!’ I was so excited,” Huber told KLBK.

On the postcard, Hanks wrote to the kids that he will read the beloved book over the summer, and he thanked the children for writing to him.

