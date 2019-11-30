Subject from east Austin SWAT call safely taken into custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The subject of a SWAT call in east Austin was successfully and safely taken into custody, according to Austin police.

According to APD, police received the initial call around 11:54 a.m. The caller requested emergency medics come to his home. APD said this subject was known to the department and officers were sent in addition to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police say the subject is in his 20s and in another phone call told police he would be outside with a firearm. At that point police decided to initiate a SWAT callout.

The APD K-9 and air units were also notified and put on standby.

Police believe the subject initially wanted medical help but the situation soon escalated to a mental health crisis. They said the subject has walked in and out of his home several times in some instances holding a firearm.

APD says the subject is not a threat to the public but has evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.