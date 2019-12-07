Suspect intercepted by police cars after hit and run in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect was taken into custody early Saturday morning after they tried to flee the scene of a hit and run, according to the Austin Police Department.

The incident happened at 6th Street and Rio Grande Street at about 12:08 a.m. APD officers arrived on scene after reports of the driver attempting to leave the scene after crashing into a pedestrian.

While he tried to flee the scene, the driver was pinned by two police cars and arrested, police said.

He will face two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and evading police, APD said.

The victim of the hit and run was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment at the scene.