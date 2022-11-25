Surveillance video cameras appear to catch a group break-in and steal from a Buddhist temple in Austin. (Linh Son Buddhist Temple)

Austin, TEXAS (KXAN) – Surveillance video appears to show a group breaking into a Buddhist temple in Austin, prying open donation boxes, and stealing cash from the prayer hall on Thanksgiving Day.

Members of Linh Son Buddhist Temple on Duval Road gathered in the kitchen Friday, waiting for police to take their report.

They did not want to disclose how much was stolen but said it included funds they raised at a large event this month.

Multiple surveillance cameras throughout the temple, including at the front door and inside the prayer hall, recorded the incident.

Members also said the group forced open the door of its monk’s bedroom, just outside the prayer hall, and stole money from inside. The monk said he left minutes before the incident to attend a Thanksgiving dinner.

‘We [are] really scared,” said a member of the temple who did not want to be identified. “We just have security cameras. We do not have a way to protect us again through force and maybe violence.”

The temple members said they plan to bolster security to ensure people who come to pray are better protected.

We reached out to APD asking about the incident and have not heard back yet. We will update the story once we have received a statement.