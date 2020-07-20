Support The Boys & Girls Club Austin Area With Their #5K4Kids Challenge

The BGCAA is challenging the community with a social media challenge. It’s called, #5K4Kids.

Here’s How It Works:

Choose your way to complete a 5K (3.01 miles) – run, bike, walk, you choose! Take a photo of your solo 5k (be creative)!

DONATE. Make your one-time gift in multiples of $5 to BGCAA.

TAG 5 friends on your 5K photo on any social media platform (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter) and challenge them to do the same (Race, Donate, Tag).

Finally give yourself a high-five for empowering Austin’s youth.

However, you choose to complete the 5K 4 the Kids, remember that every mile starts with a single step, every dollar makes a difference, and every great future starts with you!

Learn more about The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area by visiting their website!