Super Bowl brings together growing 49ers fanbase in Austin

Austin (KXAN) — While the San Francisco 49ers could not secure a win against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIV, 49ers fans in Austin considered the game a “win” in terms of bringing their fanbase together.

During this year’s Super Bowl, at least three different 49ers watch parties happened in the Austin area. Many fans attested that since 2013 their watch parties have seen a gradual increase in attendance.

The 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1994 and many Niner faithful rallied Sunday in hopes of breaking that streak.

“It’s been hard to keep everyone together when we’ve had some bad, bad years,” explained Frankie Garcia, with the Gold Rush Army of Austin group.

“But,” Garcia noted,” the [49ers] organization made some really good moves and we haven’t looked back.”

Garcia’s group met at 8 Track in Austin, packing in hundreds of people in scarlet and gold who hollered each time the Niners made a good play.

Among the people unable to watch the Niners make it to the Super Bowl this year was Amber Williams, the former president of another group, the Austin Chapter of the Niner Empire.

KXAN covered Williams’ death in 2018 when she died after a suspect fleeing police drove into her car in New Braunfels. At that time Niners fans from around the region showed up to create a memorial for her.

This year, the Austin Chapter of the Niner Empire met in Bertram outside of Austin to host a watch party dedicated to her.

The Austin Chapter of the Niner Empire met in Bertram to watch the Super Bowl. (Photo Courtesy Jacqui Solares).

“We have Amber in our memories that’s for sure,” said Garcia. He attended several regional Niners events with Williams prior to her death.

“She started the Austin watch party scene a long time ago,” Garcia explained. “We waited a long time for this, I wish she was still here to enjoy this moment.”

Williams’ friends explained that she had a role in spurring watch parties around the region.

Yet another Niner group in Austin is the Cap City Chapter of the Niner Empire. This group packed the bar at Third Base in South Austin.

Eric Cantu, the vice president of the Cap City chapter, explained that what started as a few people has grown to more than one hundred.

“Every win we get bigger, bigger, bigger,” Cantu explained.

Cantu said that living in Texas as a 49er fan, he will inevitably face jeers from fans of other Texas teams.

“I was born and raised here and they’re like, ‘How are you from Austin but you’re representing a team from California?'” Cantu laughs. “We were just raised right!”

Football fans watch the Super Bowl at Third Base bar in Austin. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

“We don’t want to be number one, don’t tell us we’re number one, we want to be the underdogs,” laughed Santos Perez, the president of the Cap City chapter. Perez is also from Texas. He fell in love with the 49ers when his dad took him to an Oilers and Niners game in the ’80s. He remembers receiving high-fives from Joe Montana, Tom Rathman and other Niner greats at that game.

For Michael Benjamin, who grew up in California and attended games at the Niner’s old Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, he carried his love of the team to the Lone Star State.

When he moved to Texas, he said it was hard to be a Niners fan.

“It was hard until I found these guys,” he said, looking around at fellow fans at the sports bar.