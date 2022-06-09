Laurel Corrinne and Martina Coffee of Laurel Corrinne Studio joined Steph and Rosie to share tips on how to prep, protect and cool down your skin this summer.

Sunscreen is still front and center for skincare. Here are Laurel’s tips and recommendations:

Laurel uses Elta MD Products

UV Daily (contains hyaluronic acid) … use after any laser/peel/ needling treatment.

UV Clear ~ amazing for acne prone skin or oily skin won’t clog pores

UV Aero ~ Body sunscreen ~ super light water resistant

All these sunscreens are beautiful & light weight so they work well under makeup and can also be used on kids.

Martina suggests prepping your skin for summer by hydrating, exfoliating, eating a diet with carrots plus vitamin E.

If you’re looking for an in studio skin saving treatment that’s perfect for summer, Martina recommends the Ice Facial.



For more information on Laurel Corrinne Studio or to book an appointment go to LaurelCorrinneStudio.com