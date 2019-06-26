Substitute teacher fired from Texas high school after recording pornographic videos on campus

EL CAMPO, Texas (KXAN) — A substitute teacher has been fired from El Campo High School in El Campo, Texas, after she uploaded several videos of her touching herself inappropriately inside the school to a porn site.

According to KPRC in Houston, the woman — who had been with the district for about three months — was fired, although no charges have been filed.

“We can’t find a law that she violated,” El Campo police Chief Terry Stanphill said. He says he consulted the district attorney’s office and it couldn’t be determined if she’d broken any laws.

The videos are said to have been filmed inside a classroom and a teacher workroom. El Campo Independent School District Officials say she appeared to be alone and that no students were present.

The district of El Campo — about 40 minutes outside of Houston — says it found out about the videos last week via a tip and is talking to attorneys to see if anything can be done beyond firing her.

El Campo ISD released a response to the incident, saying: