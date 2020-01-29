Student, 16, sings her heart out for the national anthem before Pflugerville high school game

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — This is the touching moment a young girl put her heart and soul into a rendition of the national anthem before a high school game.

A video of 16-year-old Elena Chacon singing The Star Spangled Banner – and her delighted celebrations afterwards – has gone viral, winning hearts for her passion and pure joy.

Elena, a student at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville who has a developmental disability, was chosen to sing the anthem before a girls’ soccer game on Friday night.

It was part of the school’s Special Olympics Unified Champions night, which encourages all athletes to play sports and socialize together.

“She loves singing the national anthem, it is her favorite song,” Elena’s mom Yvette Chacon told KXAN.

“Whether she is in front of a mic or not, she is singing it with all of her heart. People will come up and tell me how great she is.”

Yvette said that with the Unified Champions night coming up, a friend of Elena’s on Hendrickson’s soccer team asked if she could sing the anthem.

A video of Elena’s rendition was posted on Facebook, where it was watched thousands of times and more than 100 people commented, cheering Elena on.

At the end of the footage, the proud teenager walks with arms outstretched towards her coach and gives her a big hug.

“My heart was just so full,” Yvette added. “She doesn’t know what nervous means or what pressure is. To see that smile…it means the world to me.”

Hendrickson’s Unified Champions program is nationally recognized, with ESPN naming it as one of the top five in the country.