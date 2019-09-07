Stranger accused of sexually assaulting a woman on E. 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man early Friday morning on 6th Street, after they say he groped a stranger standing at the corner of 6th and Red River Street.

The victim told police 33-year-old Ramon Morones Jr. walked up behind her, grabbed her buttocks, then reached up her dress.

According to police, another woman, who was on a date with Morones Jr. that night, told investigators she saw him sexually assault two other women in a similar manner that night inside a club.

Morones Jr. is charged with indecent assault.

