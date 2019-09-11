State sets rules on expanding the Compassionate Use program for low-THC medicines

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Wednesday the Texas Department of State Health Services Commission will meet to discuss new rules to expand the Compassionate USe Program, which allows Texans to take medical CBD oil for autism, terminal cancer, and incurable neurodegenerative diseases.

HB 3702, passed by the Texas legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019 added terminal cancer and autism to the list of diseases patients can get prescriptions of CBD or low-THC cannabis.

The bill would prohibit the Texas Department of Public Safety from publishing the name of a doctor that’s part of the Compassionate Use Registry unless they get permission from the doctor.

At 1 PM, the Commission will meet at the Moreton Building, 1100 West 49th Street, Room M-100 in Austin.

