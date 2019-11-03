Soldier killed in Korean War honored 70 years later after remains were identified

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — An American solider killed in action in the Korean War was given a final send-off in Pflugerville on Saturday.

Major Harvey Storms’ remains were not identified for decades after the war – until just a few months ago.

After nearly 70 years of waiting, his four sons were finally able to mourn their father, who was honored in a special ceremony at Pflugerville Baptist Church.

“We never expected any remains to be returned,” Robert Harvey Storms, the youngest of the four, told KXAN.

“All of the testimony from witnesses who were with him that last day, most of them said his body was on a truck with the dead and wounded and that the Chinese overran their positions and burned those trucks.”

Storms will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC.