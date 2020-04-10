Social distancing, movies and a little extra cash: You could get paid to watch Disney+

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Reviews.org is giving 10 people $200 and a year-long subscription to Disney Plus to help relieve some of the COVID-19 stress.

They say the only requirement is that you’re 18 years or older. You’ll get the $200 and access to the entire Disney collection free of charge.

To apply, email giveaways@reviews.org with your name, the words “Dream Job” in the subject line and your favorite Disney movie in the email message.

The applications close at midnight Friday, and the winners will be randomly chosen. If you win, expect to be contacted by April 13.

You can find more information on their website.