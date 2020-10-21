Six Nearby Austin Spots To Go Camping This Fall

There is nothing quite like a Texas fall. The crisp, dry air allows us to fully embrace the outdoors and nature. If you’re in need of a little reset, why not hit the backcountry and go camping? Austin Monthly Magazine shares six spots to explore this fall.

You don’t need to leave Texas to see fall foliage. Here, bigtooth maple trees turn vivid shades of red, orange, and yellow in mid-October.

Vanderpool (156 miles from Austin)

After a day of hiking and fishing, stay in one of five air-conditioned Airstreams, which have

a kitchen and bathroom with a shower.

Bastrop (40 miles from Austin)

From a 6-mile trek on Wolf Mountain Trail to a half-mile walk on Twin Falls Nature Trail, this state park is an ideal place to go hiking.

Johnson City (42 miles from Austin)



Look for birds like red-bellied woodpeckers and ruby-crowned kinglets, then tee off at the park’s nine-hole golf course, which opened in 1938.

Lockhart (37 miles from Austin)

Cool off with a float in the chilly waters of the Frio River. In addition to camping sites, the park

also offers screened shelters and cabins for overnight stays.

Concan (170 miles from Austin)

Popular for its guided wild cave tours (temporarily suspended due to COVID-19), the park also has great mountain biking paths.

Bend (99 miles from Austin)

To subscribe to Austin Monthly Magazine or to learn more about their October Issue: Texas Travel visit their website for more details.