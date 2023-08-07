WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued early Monday morning for an 88-year-old man who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and was last seen overnight in northwest Austin.

Hongxiang Wang was last seen at 1:02 a.m. in the 12800 block of Sherbourne Street in Austin, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. That area is just north of Anderson Mill Road and east of Hwy 183.

Wang is an 88-year-old Asian man and is described as 5’5″ in height, 160 lbs, has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt and gray pajama-like pants.

Law enforcement officials believe Wang’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Hongxiang Wang, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-864-8282.