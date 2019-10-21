Significant damage reported in Dallas after possible tornado touched down

DALLAS (KXAN) — Significant damage was reported after a possible tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, according to local NBC TV station KXAS.

Photos from NBC 5 in Dallas show a building that collapsed because of those reported strong winds.

The Dallas Office of Emergency Management advised those affected to stay indoors if possible as severe weather ripped through the county.

If you're in an area with storm damage, stay indoors and safe if possible. There are trees and power lines down along with other debris in the area. Please use caution if you have to be out. @DallasFireRes_q & @DallasPD are on scene. — City of Dallas Office of Emergency Mangement (@DallasOEM) October 21, 2019

Dallas police officers were also going door to door to check on residents after the storm left significant damage in certain areas.