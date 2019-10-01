Sick of seeing trash near homeless camps, two neighbors take matters into their own hands

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Facebook post Michael Hartel wrote Saturday now has nearly 10,000 likes and 2,500 shares. He said, “I was so sick of seeing this trash under the bridge by my house! Today, I decided to do something about it.”

READ MORE: Austin trying to find the best way to clean up homeless camps

Hartel shared a picture of a mattress, clothes and other garbage under U.S. 183 and Cameron Road. He said he and another Austinite, Antione Baker, spent a couple of hours picking up the trash.

He concluded the post by saying, “I don’t know what the answer to the homeless problem is, but letting filth accumulate isn’t a solution.”

The City of Austin has been running pilot programs to clean up homeless camps and encourage people to pick up their own trash.

However, complaints to 311 increased after the Austin City Council amended ordinances to allow camping in public areas, as long as the person isn’t blocking access and isn’t being a safety hazard to himself or herself and others.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is speaking with Baker about how they want to make this a weekly clean up effort to “take back Austin.” Hear from Baker on KXAN News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.