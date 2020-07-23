Shots fired during police chase in north Austin

A damaged DPS SUV is loaded onto a tow truck after a police shooting that ended in a north Austin neighborhood on July 23, 2020 (KXAN/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple shots were fired during a police chase that ended in a north Austin neighborhood. Authorities say no one was hurt. They have not yet said whether officers fired any of the shots or if they’ve arrested anyone.

Austin Police say troopers with the Department of Public Safety tried to pull over a Land Rover Wednesday night shortly before 11 p.m. but that Land Rover would not stop.

DPS troopers pursued the vehicle with the help of Austin Police officers, and that’s when someone fired gunshots. APD did not say where the pursuit started.

DPS currently have blocked off the Rutland Village neighborhood near Rutland Drive east of Metric Blvd. APD says DPS is the lead agency there.

Our crews at the scene witnessed a DPS vehicle on a tow truck with significant damage to its front end. They towed it away around 4 a.m. They are also towing a Land Rover.

This is a breaking news story. We will have Candy Rodriguez live from the scene on KXAN News Today from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.