Shop Small With This Trio Of Talent Including CassandraCollections, Prissy Stems & PW King Abstract Art

Talent runs in this family and today Steph and Rosie invited Cassandra King Polidori, her sister Priscilla King and their mother Patty King to share a bit about their businesses and how you can shop small with thoughtful gifts this holiday season.

CassandraCollections

Cassandra King Polidori is the Founder and Designer behind CassandraCollections jewelry. Originally an editor in the magazine industry, Cassandra’s idea for her jewelry collection started out of necessity: she couldn’t type her story assignments in the cocktail rings she owned. She designed her first ring using wire, since it was malleable, which suited her needs at work and in her daily life. After being stopped enough around town by people asking who designed her ring, the custom orders started coming in and CassandraCollections was born.

Cassandra’s inspiration is taken from her everyday life. The idea behind her most recent collection, “Back to Basics,” came to her when her daughter started to learn basic shapes. Her intricate pearl and gold Mask Chain Necklaces were designed with (and for) her mother, an essential worker during the pandemic. Her Floral Designs came to her when she was pregnant – the concept of her budding baby evoked her desire to create whimsical pieces using silk flowers interwoven with natural stones.

Made with ethically sourced stones and recycled metals, collectors of these unique pieces can wear them proudly. CassandraCollections jewelry makes any outfit a standout one and is always a conversation starter.

Instagram @CassandraCollections

Website: https://cassandracollections.com/

﻿ Prissy Stems

As many did during the pandemic, Prissy Stems owner Priscilla King, “Prissy,” became lockdown-plant obsessed. While all of her windows and surfaces became filled with beautiful greenery, the other not-so-bright corners started to look drab. Prissy decided to brighten up these spaces with flowers; and since store-bought bouquets aren’t her style, her floral arranging began! These arrangements were quickly noticed by friends and family and the orders commenced. These gorgeous arrangements are available for delivery in the Austin area *and neighboring cities for a small fee.* Order your Christmas arrangements today!

Instagram @prissystems

Phone (512) 588-4322

PWKing Abstract Art

Patty began painting in 2011 on Mother’s Day, when she was awakened by a dream in which she heard her mother (who was an artist herself) say, “Honey, you need to paint!” The dream was so compelling that she did exactly that, purchased supplies and painted! Patty is a mixed media artist, working primarily with acrylic on canvas and paper. Prior to 2011, she was an avid black and white photographer, so creativity has always been in her blood. As a young girl, Patty was intrigued, as so many people of her generation, by many of the Post War Abstract Expressionists such as Jackson Pollock, Helen Frankenthaler, the de Koonigs, and Jasper Johns. That intrigue and her mother’s voice in her dream brought her love for creating abstract art alive! Patty is available for commissioned pieces of all shapes and sizes.

Patricia King

Commissioned Abstract artist

Instagram @pwkingabstract

pwkingart@gmail.com

Phone (512) 466-1954

Bene Skin & Laser

Instagram: @bene_austin

Website: https://www.beneskinandlaser.com/

Bene Skin & Laser is a skincare specialty spa centered around a focused range of services, offering treatments that are both relaxing and clinical. Facials combine high tech modalities with holistic rejuvenating techniques. Hydrafacials, chemical peels, and laser hair removal in a space that is warm, friendly, and welcoming to all. Bene is owned and operated by licensed esthetician and laser hair removal professional, Trisha Lewis. She opened Bene this past summer bringing fifteen years of experience as an esthetician and seven years as a small business owner to help bring her vision to life with Bene.

Bene was in many ways born from the pandemic-related shutdown of 2020. The forced downtime allowed for some much needed self-reflection and led to the desire to realign herself with her core values. A pandemic-friendly trip to Big Bend provided the perfect inspiration to help her launch her new spa.

Discount Code: STU512

Discount Amount: 25% OFF

Items: ALL MAILED GIFT CERTIFICATES

Link to page: https://www.beneskinandlaser.com/mailed-gift-certificates