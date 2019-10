PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 53-year-old man is seriously injured after a crash at SH 130 and Pflugerville Parkway on Saturday.

A city of Pflugerville spokesperson said a driver struck another vehicle that was stopped in the center lane of northbound SH 130 from behind.

The man was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries and the crash is being investigated.

Northbound SH 130 is expected to be closed at Pflugerville Parkway for about four hours or until around 10 p.m.