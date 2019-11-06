Sexual assault conviction against Greg Kelley overturned

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday overturned Greg Kelley’s conviction for aggravated sexual assault against a child. Kelley was originally convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

This comes two years after Williamson County Judge Donna King ruled Kelley was innocent of the charges and set him free on bond pending appeal.

Wednesday’s ruling in Kelley’s favor likely means he will not return to prison. It would be up to Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick to try Kelley a second time, but it was Dick who ordered a review of the Kelley case.

That came in the spring of 2017 when Kelley’s defense team was able to successfully argue there was another suspect who could have been responsible for the crime. Dick agreed, finding it was “credible evidence.”

Kelly spent more than three years behind bars, then was released on bond in 2017 when King declared him innocent and referred his case to the Court of Criminal Appeals.