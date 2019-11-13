Seven cats and dogs killed after RV catches fire in Travis County

Travis County, TEXAS (KXAN) — Seven pets were killed in a fire after an RV went up in flames in east Travis County on Tuesday.

Firefighters managed to pull the animals, all cats and dogs, out of the RV and attempted to revive them, but all seven died, according to Fire Chief Ken Bailey of Travis County ESD 11.

Fire crews were called to the vehicle, parked at 5302 SH 71 near the Bastrop County line, at 10:40 a.m Tuesday.

Fire Chief Bailey said the first crew at the scene quickly extinguished the fire. A firefighter was injured while fighting the flames, but not seriously, he said.

He received medical treatment at the scene and was expected to be off work for a couple of days.

According to the Austin Fire Department, two people were displaced as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.