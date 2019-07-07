Seguin’s Haunted Magnolia Hotel will begin overnight stays

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin recently announced it will open its doors for overnight stays beginning August 12.

The 179-year-old hotel will offer “self-serve B&B” stays in its two-bedroom fully restored suite. The hotel will not take early reservations, however, and stays are on a first-come-first-served basis.

The hotel says rooms will only be available Mondays through Thursdays, and tours will also be available.

According to the hotel, the building was once a two-room log cabin built by the co-founder of Seguin, James Campbell. After sitting vacant for decades, the hotel was restored in 2013, at which time it “exploded with paranormal activity.”

The hotel has worked with a psychic to help identify the number of spirits, which now totals 13. One of the hotel’s most noted occurrences is the 1875 murder of a 13-year-old girl.

The hotel is extremely sought after by paranormal researchers and investigators and has been featured on many TV shows, including Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” and Discovery Channel’s “When Ghosts Attack.”

For a list of amenities, pricing and more information on the hotel’s history, click here.