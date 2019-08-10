Second fox tests positive for rabies in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second fox has been found and tested positive for rabies, according to a release from Austin Animal Services and Austin Public Health Saturday.

The fox was found deceased in an empty lot in the Pace Bend area. Officials say the animal had “no known contact” with any humans or domestic animals.

However, The Animal Services Office is asking that residents are cautious around wildlife regardless. Animals such as raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes and bats are to be avoided and prompt precautionary measures in the community.

This positive testing result comes after the initial report in Travis County of a fox biting a resident on the foot on August 3 at 9:30 p.m. on Pace Bend Road. The animal had entered the victim’s home, and a family member killed the fox to prevent the attack. An Animal Protection Officer picked up the fox and took it in to test for rabies, for which the results returned positive.

Animal Protection Officers are purveying the area to find out if other people or animals have been exposed to the fox or if other creatures display symptoms of the rabies virus- turning in circles, twitching or foaming at the mouth.

To protect family and furry friends from exposure the wild animals and rabies, Animal Service offers the following tips:

Vaccinate your dogs and cats as well as livestock.

Restrain your pets. Do not allow them to roam freely in public.

Avoid contact with wild animals and unknown dogs and cats.

Do not touch sick or injured animals.

If your pet is bitten, scratched or in a fight with any animal, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-5000.

If you or someone you know comes into contact with a high-risk wild animal or sees any sign of sick or deceased wildlife, you are asked to report the incidents to 3-1-1 or call 512-974-5000.