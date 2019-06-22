Scooter Safety Summit will promote helmet safety for riders

Top Stories

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost no scooter riders wear helmets — and that’s a problem.

To combat this, Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo will host the Scooter Safety Summit from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday June 22 at her District 9 Office.

The event aims for community members to learn about e-scooter rules and safety requirements, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly nobody wears helmets while riding scooters.

Various city representatives — and scooter company reps — will attend to offer information and answer questions.

Helmets are encouraged, and coffee and tacos will be available for attendees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss