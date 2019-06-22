Scooter Safety Summit will promote helmet safety for riders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost no scooter riders wear helmets — and that’s a problem.

To combat this, Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo will host the Scooter Safety Summit from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday June 22 at her District 9 Office.

The event aims for community members to learn about e-scooter rules and safety requirements, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly nobody wears helmets while riding scooters.

Various city representatives — and scooter company reps — will attend to offer information and answer questions.

Helmets are encouraged, and coffee and tacos will be available for attendees.