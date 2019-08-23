School threat assessment workshop held in San Marcos

San Marcos (KXAN) — The Texas School Safety Center held school threat assessment training Friday in San Marcos. The one-day event was designed to teach school district officials a step-by-step process for addressing threatening and dangerous behavior at school.
The training is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the San Marcos Holiday Inn.
These trainings are now required by law under SB 11, a new school security law the Texas legislature passed in response to the Santa Fe school shooting in 2018.
