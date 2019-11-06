Scam emails asking businesses to sponsor Lockhart ISD spark warning

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A warning has been issued to businesses in Lockhart over scam emails sent by someone claiming to work for the local ISD.

In the messages, someone using the name Jane Lester offers local companies the chance to sponsor Lockhart High School’s basketball teams.

The email claims for the price of $250 or $450, the businesses can be featured on cards showing the school’s basketball schedule.

There’s just one problem – there is no Jane Lester at Lockhart ISD, according to the school district.

Businesses have been warned not to act on the emails, which begin with “Hi Lions Fan” and are signed by Jane Lester.

Lockhart ISD says that anyone suspicious about sponsorship offers should contact the Athletics Department directly.

They can do so by calling 512-398-0350 or email the Athletics Secretary at Jamie.West@lockhart.txed.net.