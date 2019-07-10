SCAM ALERT: UT police warn of scammer targetting students with school email ID

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin are being targeted by a scammer with what appears to be a school email ID, according to a tweet from the University Police Department.

Students reported getting emails from a “utexas.edu” account, police say. The scammer “claims to represent a career network for college students,” officials wrote.

(1) SCAM ALERT: Students have reported receiving emails from a “https://t.co/UjWFbGTplt” account where the sender claims to represent a career network for college students (see photos). Don't reply. If you have, call us at 512-471-4441, ext. 9 & file a police report. pic.twitter.com/xSQjL7S9yn — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) July 10, 2019

Police attached screen grabs of emails sent to students from the scammer in their tweet. In the first email, the scammer offers potential victims an internship with the University Office for Students with Disabilities and asks the victim for their full name, residential address, cell phone number and alternate email ID.

In a follow up email, the scammer says they will have to buy a “Business Check Paper,” from a stationary store to print out their paycheck. The scammer promises the student will be reimbursed for the cost of the stationary.

“I need you to deposit the check into your account as early as you can, so that the check will meet today’s cut-off time,” the scammer wrote. “Email me a copy of the Deposit Slip after deposit. You can either make an ATM deposit or a mobile deposit to lessen your stress before the bank closes so that the funds can be fully available before the next business day to complete the assignment. Once funds are Deposited I will send you the Instructions.”

UT police are urging students to not fall for scams like this one and ask that you call them if you get one too. You can reach UTPD at (512) 471-4441 with extension 9 to file a police report.

The university also has guidelines for students on how to avoid falling victim to a scam job posting. You can see their bulletin here.