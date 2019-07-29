Sauce Odyssey

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A Bastrop District court has set an execution date for death-row inmate Rodney Reed. He is set to be put to death by lethal injection on Nov. 20, 2019, according to an order signed by Presiding Judge Doug Shaver.

The order details eight times Reed has unsuccessfully attempted to appeal and overturn his conviction over the past 20 years since he was convicted in the 1996 strangulation and sexual assault of 21-year-old Stacey Stites.