San Marcos police searching for man accused of road rage incident, barricading himself in apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Marcos police are searching for a man who is believed to have been involved in a June road rage situation and to have evaded arrest on Tuesday.

According to San Marcos Police Department, on June 26, Jorge Enriquez, 33, intentionally used his vehicle to block another vehicle before throwing a beer can at the driver’s side window and attacking the driver.

Police say the victim tried to drive away but Enriquez then used his car to ram the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, SMPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Enriquez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to the June 26 incident. Around 5:58 p.m., detectives say they saw Enriquez driving to his home located at the 700 block of Bracewood Circle, where they tried to contact him.

Police say Enriquez parked his vehicle, ran into his apartment and barricaded himself inside. The Hays Co. SWAT team was called to assist and authorities surrounded the apartment before obtaining a search warrant to enter the apartment.

When they got inside the apartment, Enriquez wasn’t there.

His current whereabouts aren’t known but SMPD warns the public that he is considered violent. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 753-2306.