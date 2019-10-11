San Marcos police officer who was hit by suspected drunk driver will speak at Friday conference

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos police officer who was hit by a suspected drunk driver back in May will speak for the first time at a press conference on Friday.

According to the City of San Marcos, Officer Claudia Cormier will discuss the crash that caused her to lose her leg and her recovery process, in addition to giving thanks to the community for support.

Claudia Cormier at a homecoming celebration Aug. 15, 2019 (San Marcos Police Department Photo)

Back in May, Cormier was hit by the car while she was responding to a report of debris in the roadway on Interstate 35 in San Marcos. The driver, Neil Sheehan, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault on a public servant and failure to slow causing serious bodily injury.

Neil Sheehan, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault on a public servant and failure to slow causing serious bodily injury (KXAN/SMPD)

Cormier’s husband, who also works for SMPD, was the officer who responded to the scene when she was hit.

After the crash, Cormier spent three months in the hospital, undergoing recovery and rehab treatments, before finally getting to go home in August.

