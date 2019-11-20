San Marcos police investigating deadly plane crash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in San Marcos are responding after a small passenger plane crashed early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the City of San Marcos, the plane took off from the San Marcos Regional Airport around 5:54 a.m. The release states the plane lost contact with air traffic control a minute later.

The aircraft was found at 8:03 a.m. on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center property near Maxwell Texas. The press release states there is one victim.

San Marcos Police and Fire are working with Hays County and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate this crash.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.