San Marcos outlets draw long lines, as families skip turkey dinner to shop

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Lines hundreds of people long formed outside stores at the San Marcos Premium Outlets Thursday ahead of Black Friday sales.

Some began lining up at around 1 p.m. outside of the Gucci outlet store.

“I think it’s going to be worth it,” laughed Iliana Gutierrez, who drove all the way from Houston with her husband to get in the front of the line.

Outside the Gucci outlet, customers were given numbered wristbands to help control chaos. At about an hour out from the doors opening, store employees said they’d handed out about 250 wristbands for that store alone.

Security guards also stood by to help control the chaos.

Gutierrez says her family postponed Thanksgiving dinner until Friday, so she could get a head start on the shopping Thanksgiving evening.

“This is my first time, so we’ll see how that goes and maybe if it goes well we’ll come back next year again,” Gutierrez said.