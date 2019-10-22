San Marcos officer hit by drunk driver receives new prosthetic

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday San Marcos officer Claudia Cormier received a special gift five months after being hit by a drunk driver and losing her leg.

The Challenged Athlete’s Foundation, a San Diego based non-profit, gave Cormier a new running blade. The prosthesis is designed to help people with permanent physical challenges get back into sports.

“I love to run and I was like well I’m gonna get to running one day, and now to have this its even better motivation to keep going,” said Cormier. “So it means the world to me.”

Running blades cost tens of thousands of dollars and insurance companies consider them a luxury.

Cormier says it will be more than a year before she will be back on patrol duty.