San Marcos high schoolers learn how to handle disasters

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than 60 high schoolers from across Texas were in San Marcos competing in the Texas Youth Preparedness Camp.

The Camp will put kids through a basic training course from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The course will show students the ropes of treating injured people in the event of a large scale emergency.

Volunteers were adorned with make-up that resembled gruesome injuries such as rebar that impaled arms and heads.

Really.

“We wanted to ensure that youth across the state have the same opportunities in case of a natural disaster or emergency situation that they also be responders in their schools and their communities to assist the first responders,” says Ruby Mosley, coordinator of the camp.

“We’ve made it much more hands-on and interactive for the students, making sure that they get a chance to practice all of the skills that they are learning.”

After the four-day court work was complete, everyone heard remarks from professional first-responders like Rachel Ingle of the San Marcos Office of Emergency Management.

“As more people — more kids — look at emergency management and first responders in a different light, as day-to-day responses, it become more intriguing to them and they want to learn more and they want to do more,” says Ingle.

This is the ninth year of the camp.

