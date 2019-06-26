San Marcos breaks ground on mobility hub

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Think of it as a small (much smaller) scale Central Park for central Texas.

The City of San Marcos broke ground today on what they are calling the Downtown Mobility Hub.

In short, a vacant lot in downtown San Marcos on Hutchison Street will now be a place where electric cars can get a charge, artists can paint on blank concrete walls, everyone else can enjoy the brutal, blistering, Texas sun on a summer day — while under a tree, mind you.

The Hub is a place where anyone who uses other means of transportation than a car can meet.

“This is the beginning of a really small space, and hopefully all communities will start to focus and invest in that because regionally, we have to start shifting how we look at mobility for our quality of life,” says councilwoman Lisa Prewitt.

Additionally, the bus stop located on Hopkins near downtown will be moved to the new Hub. Safety was the reason for this move, says Prewitt.

Prewiit says the plan for the Hub has been in the works for more than six years.

Barring any (more) harsh, Noahs-Ark-type weather, the hub should be ready to go in three to six months.

The cost is about $350,000.