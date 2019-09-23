San Jacinto closes for Texas mall construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newest generation of Apple's Mac Pro computer will be made in Austin, the company announced Monday.

The company didn't specify when the new computers would start to roll out, but said in a release it will "begin production soon at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013." As recently as June this year, the Wall Street Journal and others had reported Apple planned to manufacture it in China, as it does many of its other products.