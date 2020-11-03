Sam Ehlinger not surprised by Joseph Ossai’s inspiring performance

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Texas’ 41-34 overtime win Saturday against Oklahoma State showed how crucial it is for a team to have big time players who can make big time plays.

Two of those players have been doing it all year, but Saturday Quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Defensive Lineman Joseph Ossai turned in crucial performances in crunch time to lift the Longhorns to victory.

In the 4th quarter and overtime, Ehlinger completed 7-for-9 passes and two touchdowns. Ossai, recorded 12 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and sacked Oklahoma State’s QB Spencer Sellers to seal the deal in overtime.

Although both players have turned in big performances, Ehlinger said that it was a conversation that they had after the loss to Oklahoma that stayed in his mind during the game against Oklahoma State.

“I was on the phone with Joseph Ossai after the OU game and obviously we were both very upset,” Ehlinger said. “The one thing that stood out to me, and the one reason why I knew he was going to make that play against Oklahoma State after the multitude of plays that he made, he said to me, ‘You know Sam? I’m really upset that we lost but I’m more upset because I know that in those moments your best players have to make plays.'”

Ehlinger knew things would be different going forward after hearing Ossai say these words.

“He said, ‘I didn’t do that, I had a chance to end things against Oklahoma and I didn’t do that,’ and so I knew standing out there on the field in Stillwater, that he was going to that and he did exactly that.”

Saturday proved that in critical moments, Ehlinger and Ossai relish in rising to the occasion.